State Patrol, area law enforcement agencies cracking down on impaired driving with “Circle Toledo”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining with officers from 30 surrounding law enforcement agencies in Lucas, Wood, and Fulton counties to remove impaired drivers from the roadways this weekend.

From 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol will have its 35th annual “Circle Toledo” OVI enforcement initiative.

In 2019, there were 577 alcohol-related crashes, which resulted in 14 deaths and 337 injuries on Lucas, Wood, and Fulton County roadways.

“Our goal is simple, we want everyone to make good choices before they get behind the wheel,” said Lieutenant Shaun Robinson, Toledo post commander. “If you plan on consuming alcohol, have a plan in place before you go out to make sure you and others get home safely.”

Motorists can do their part in keeping our roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired, and always designating a sober driver.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.

