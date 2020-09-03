Advertisement

State Patrol, area law enforcement agencies cracking down on impaired driving with “Circle Toledo”

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining with officers from 30 surrounding law enforcement agencies in Lucas, Wood, and Fulton counties to remove impaired drivers from the roadways this weekend.

From 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol will have its 35th annual “Circle Toledo” OVI enforcement initiative.

In 2019, there were 577 alcohol-related crashes, which resulted in 14 deaths and 337 injuries on Lucas, Wood, and Fulton County roadways.

“Our goal is simple, we want everyone to make good choices before they get behind the wheel,” said Lieutenant Shaun Robinson, Toledo post commander. “If you plan on consuming alcohol, have a plan in place before you go out to make sure you and others get home safely.”

Motorists can do their part in keeping our roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired, and always designating a sober driver.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

September 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Alexander Elementary plans for inclusive playground

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Mom raises $10k for inclusive playground for daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 3 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Latest News

News

Mich. man held hostage, forced to drive around Toledo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect eventually stole the victim's car Wednesday morning.

News

Fremont looking to create DORA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Fremont City Council is hosting a Zoom committee meeting to discuss a DORA and seek community input.

News

September 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Breaking News

Two juveniles injured in central Toledo shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Smith
Police investigate shooting near Brown and Avondale in Toledo

News

Local rescue takes in animals from Louisiana shelter

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lucas County Pit Crew volunteers went to the shelter to pick up the animals

News

Owens Community College creates scholarship for 2020 students who put off college due to COVID

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Owens Community College has created a new $500 scholarship that is a non-need-based award intended to provide new graduates whose educational plans may have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.