Advertisement

Toledo’s latest effort to lower drug overdoses

In 2020 alone the city of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department has responded to over 1700 overdose calls, up 37 percent from last year. Of those calls, 130 victims died.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD is turning to a new approach centered on education and prevention to save lives.

“With all our efforts it just seems to be getting worse. Every year our numbers go up a far as overdoses and overdose deaths. And it has a tremendous impact on our firefighters and first responders. And everybody all the caregivers involved,” said Zakariya Reed.

Zakariya Reed is a Lieutenant with the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

Reed explains for every single overdose call, a member of the fire department arrives at the scene.

First responders then administer assistance with CPR and the lifesaving drug Narcan.

Lieutenant Reed believes the only way for the number of overdoses to drop is if the care the community receives changes.

“By definition, our fire departments are reactionary, so when we get a call, then we go. This is really something we can be proactive within the community. We can save lives,” said Reed.

Since May TFRD has put in a place a plan to provide care beyond their first connection with OD victims.

The plan allows firefighters to leave behind care kits consisting of Naloxone, Instructions on how to do CPR, as well as
Information for victims to seek recovery and detox.

The plan is called, “Leave it Behind.”

“It sort of has a double meaning where we leave the kits behind with hopes that the person battling addiction can leave these lives behind,” said Reed.

In Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting Lt. Reed announced that the fire department received a $20,000 dollar grant to help increase the Leave it Behind’s message.

The grant comes from The National Institute of Health.

“Its really been amazing to see the impact that’s possible to have when you have a large funding agent like the NIH in the community. And part of this study is community-based research, so it’s really driven by the community and what the community wants,” said Jamie Lester.

Jamie Lester is the community outreach coordinator with The HEALing Communities Study.

The HEALing Communities Study is a subsectional group from the National Institute of Health that according to their website “creates and tests the integration of prevention, overdose treatment, and medication-based treatment in select communities hard hit by the opioid crisis.”

The HEALing Communities goal with the grant is to reduce deaths by opioid overdoses by 40 percent over the course of three years in Toledo.

Lt. Reed believes the funding will ultimately change and save lives.

“People can’t kick this habit unless they get into recovery, they can’t get into recovery if they are dead, so having that naloxone out in the community, so that lives can be saved, gives them a chance at recovery,” said Reed.

Toledo City Council must approve the grant but it’s expected to have the full support of members.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BBB warns of package claim text scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
A scam text is going around that claims to be from UPS or Fed-Ex for a package that it’s been holding for you for a few months and needs you to click on the link to have it delivered.

News

Michigan to allow football, re-open gyms and pools

Updated: 3 hours ago
While recommending against contact sports resuming this fall out of fear of spreading the coronavirus, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order today permitting organized sports to resume, as well as reopening gyms and pools.

News

State Patrol, area law enforcement agencies cracking down on impaired driving with “Circle Toledo”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crackdown begins 6 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 a.m. Saturday.

News

September 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Alexander Elementary plans for inclusive playground

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Mom raises $10k for inclusive playground for daughter

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 9 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

News

Mich. man held hostage, forced to drive around Toledo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect eventually stole the victim's car Wednesday morning.

News

Fremont looking to create DORA

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Fremont City Council is hosting a Zoom committee meeting to discuss a DORA and seek community input.

News

September 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago