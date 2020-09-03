Advertisement

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” said the president, encouraging voters to test the system.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Jon Evans spoke with President Donald Trump shortly after the president arrived at the Wilmington International Airport Wednesday afternoon to officially designate Wilmington as the nation’s first World War II Heritage City.

The president is making headlines for what he said in that interview about voting, suggesting voters test the system by casting their ballot in person and by mail.

“They’ll go out and they’ll vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that, so let them send it in, and let them go vote,” Trump said. “And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote (at the poll). If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote. So that’s the way it is, and that’s what they should do.

It is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

North Carolina has launched a means of tracking a voter’s ballot from the moment it is requested to when it is received by the local Board of Elections. The way the system is set up, if a voter mailed in his or her ballot, they would be recorded as having voted and would not be allowed to cast a ballot on election day.

If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

The complete transcription of Jon Evans’ interview with the president is below:

EVANS: What makes today such a special event for you to make the trip?

TRUMP: “We’re honoring great heroes, including Congressional Medal of Honor winners. One of them, Woody, is 97 years and he’s sharp as a tack. They say 78 is old; 78 is not old - Biden. It’s not old, should be fine. It may be old, but it’s not old. But I look at Woody, 97, and he’s 100%. Really amazing.

Wilmington has done a good job preserving its World War II history. For it to be named the first World War II Heritage City is a big honor.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a big thing - in the whole country. It’s an honor. You have a lot of television, a lot of media there. I’m going, as you know, to the battleship. The great Battleship North Carolina. I saw a picture of it on the plane coming in. There are plenty of televisions on that plane. It was a picture of it sailing in (unclear). They don’t build them like that anymore. I have to say that is one beautiful ship.”

What do you have to do to win North Carolina again in 2020?

“Well, I think we’re winning. For one thing, I have a granddaughter who was just named Carolina, which helps. I do believe we’re winning. I think we can say without question you had the best year you’ve ever had in the economy last year.

“We’re now back - We had to close it up. We saved millions of lives. We’re now back to a V. Everyone said it couldn’t be a V but it’s more than a V, it’s a super V.

“Jobs are coming back - 9 million last quarter, a record in the history of our country. It’s all coming back, and this state in particular is doing very well, so we’re very proud of it.”

600,000 people could vote by absentee in this state. Are you confident in that system?

“They’ll go out and they’ll vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that, so let them send it in, and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote (at the poll). If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote. So that’s the way it is, and that’s what they should do.

“I don’t like the idea of these unsolicited votes. I never did. It leads to a lot of problems. They’ve got 11 problems already on very small contests. I’m not happy about it. At the same time, we’re in court with a lot of it. We’re going to see if it can be stopped.

“But send in your ballots, send them in strong, whether it’s solicited or unsolicited. The absentees are fine, we have to work to get them (unclear). And you send them in, but you go to vote. And if they haven’t counted it, you can vote. That’s the way I view it.”

Copyright 2020 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed “proof without doubt” that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

National

Parties battle for voters in 'must-win' Florida

Updated: moments ago

National

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.

National

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kia’s recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai’s will start Oct. 23.

Latest News

National

Trump interview with WECT

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke with Gray TV station WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina on Wednesday.

News

Mich. man held hostage, forced to drive around Toledo

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect eventually stole the victim's car Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

National

Nana hits Belize as hurricane, weakens to tropical storm as it drives across Guatemala

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

National Politics

In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, Biden has called for an overhaul of U.S. policing and embraced a national conversation on racism.