Advertisement

9/4: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Comfortable highs, isolated showers through Labor Day
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The holiday weekend will see some of us get rain, though most will remain dry. Highs will be manageable near 80 degrees, so any cookouts should be good to go! Labor Day itself may see two rounds of scattered showers, one near sunrise and the other at sunset continuing into Tuesday. Highs will hold steady past the weekend, with Thursday/Friday holding our next chance of relief from moderate drought, as temperatures dip back into the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

9/4: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Comfortable highs and isolated showers through Labor Day! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

Sept. 4, 2020: Heather's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sept. 4, 2020: Heather's Friday Noon Forecast

Forecast

Sept. 4, 2020: Heather's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Sept. 4, 2020: Heather’s Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
TODAY: Sunny and nice, although breezy. High 77 with winds from the west, 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, low 50. SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, high near 80. Breezy again with winds from the southwest, 10-15 mph. SUNDAY: More clouds, with some shower chances in the evening. High 80.

Latest News

Forecast

9/3/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
9/3/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/3/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
9/3/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/3/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
9/3/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

September 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Cooler Weather On The Way

Forecast

9/2/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
9/2/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/2/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
9/2/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast