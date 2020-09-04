9/4: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

The holiday weekend will see some of us get rain, though most will remain dry. Highs will be manageable near 80 degrees, so any cookouts should be good to go! Labor Day itself may see two rounds of scattered showers, one near sunrise and the other at sunset continuing into Tuesday. Highs will hold steady past the weekend, with Thursday/Friday holding our next chance of relief from moderate drought, as temperatures dip back into the 70s.

