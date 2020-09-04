Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

Rashawn Pettaway, 14, has been missing from his Toledo home since Aug. 30.
Rashawn Pettaway, 14, has been missing from his Toledo home since Aug. 30.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are still searching for a Toledo boy who went missing from his West Toledo home late Sunday night.

Rashawn Pettaway, 14, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 3900 block of Willys Parkway. He was wearing a white shirt, black-and-white pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.

Family members said this was the first time he’d ever run away from home.

According to a police report, Pettaway had told his friend that his family didn’t love him. He has not made contact with his family and is not answering his cell phone.

Police and family believe he could be in the Fulton and Central area.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

