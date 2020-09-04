Advertisement

Community sets up drive-in for Anthony Wayne football watch party

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne community is setting up a drive-in venue at the former Yark Chevrolet dealership in Whitehouse to watch the football game tonight against Perrysburg.

There will be all the comforts of going to a real game: a concession stand, porta-potties, and trash cans. These were all donated from local businesses, as well as the venue and the screen.

The event will be held at the old Yark Chevrolet, where there is space for 130 cars. The Ford dealership next door has offered its space for overflow vehicles.

This is not just about having a good time. It’s also a fundraiser for the athletics program, which is not bringing in its usual revenue from ticket sales. Every penny earned will go back into the Generals athletics programs.

These drive-ins will last all season.

“We have a lot of people in our stands normally who have no child on that field, but absolutely love Anthony Wayne, and it’s their alma mater, it’s what they call home, and we didn’t want to lose that feeling,” says Angie Barney, president of the Anthony Wayne Athletic Boosters.

Entry is $5 per person or $20 per car. You can start driving in at 6:15. Kick-off is at 7. You’ll be required to wear a face covering if you leave your car.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo first responders on scene of water rescue near Swan Creek

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Authorities put a drone in the air to help search the area.

News

Toledo Clinic employee terminated over inappropriate social media comment

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The employee made a disparaging remark on a photo of African-American youths in Toledo.

Sports

Lichtenberg backs up Lichtenberg at Quarterback for St. John’s Jesuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Brady Lichtenberg is the backup quarterback at St. John's Jesuit to his older brother Brady.

News

Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Pettaway went missing Sunday night. Authorities believe he could be in the Fulton and Central area.

Latest News

News

Friday morning crash claims life of Toledo man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

News

Operation Safety Net safely recovers two more endangered children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The total number of children recovered since Aug. 1 stands at just fewer than 30.

News

Anthony Wayne football drive-in viewing party

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New hybrid Wrangler

Updated: 14 hours ago
The hybrid is the first of its kind Jeep in North America

News

New Toledo-built hybrid Wrangler is the first of its kind in North America

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The 2021 plug-in hybrid model is called the Wrangler 4xe and will be able to use both gas and electric power.

News

She was given months to live, then given a dream wedding

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
She was given months to live, so ProMedica Hospice gave her a dream wedding.