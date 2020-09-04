Community sets up drive-in for Anthony Wayne football watch party

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne community is setting up a drive-in venue at the former Yark Chevrolet dealership in Whitehouse to watch the football game tonight against Perrysburg.

There will be all the comforts of going to a real game: a concession stand, porta-potties, and trash cans. These were all donated from local businesses, as well as the venue and the screen.

The event will be held at the old Yark Chevrolet, where there is space for 130 cars. The Ford dealership next door has offered its space for overflow vehicles.

This is not just about having a good time. It’s also a fundraiser for the athletics program, which is not bringing in its usual revenue from ticket sales. Every penny earned will go back into the Generals athletics programs.

These drive-ins will last all season.

“We have a lot of people in our stands normally who have no child on that field, but absolutely love Anthony Wayne, and it’s their alma mater, it’s what they call home, and we didn’t want to lose that feeling,” says Angie Barney, president of the Anthony Wayne Athletic Boosters.

Entry is $5 per person or $20 per car. You can start driving in at 6:15. Kick-off is at 7. You’ll be required to wear a face covering if you leave your car.

