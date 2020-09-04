Advertisement

Friday morning crash claims life of Toledo man

(wibw)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County early Friday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, David C. Smith, 39, was traveling on Dean Rd., east of Crabb Rd., when his GMC Envoy went off the north side of the road, re-entered the roadway, and continued eastbound. His vehicle went off the road a second time, entering a ditch, overturning, and colliding with a utility pole.

Smith was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.

