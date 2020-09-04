Advertisement

Lichtenberg backs up Lichtenberg at Quarterback for St. John’s Jesuit

Brady Lichtenberg is in his fourth year playing quarterback for the Titans. Now his younger brother Blake is the team’s backup.
Blake Lichtenberg is the backup quarterback at St. John's Jesuit to his older brother Brady.
Blake Lichtenberg is the backup quarterback at St. John's Jesuit to his older brother Brady.(Steve Slivka)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Titans senior Brady Lichtenberg is now a four-year starter at quarterback.

Brady’s brother Blake may feel at home next year too because this year, he is the backup to Brady.

“It’s an awesome experience and something that I am going to remember for the rest of my life,” Brady Lichtenberg said. “Playing these two years with Blake, it’s just made it so much more enjoyable. The car rides to school and the car rides home from practice, we can watch film together at home.”

Blake is a sophomore at SJJ and while it is not uncommon to have siblings on any varsity team, siblings as your first two options at quarterback.

“It’s rare,” St. John’s Jesuit Head Coach Larry McDaniel said. “Really I take my hat off to Blake because following his brother, those are tough shoes to fill. He’s a great kid. He’s got his own skill set, he’s his own individual. So that’s why he’s going to be able to do it successfully.”

Blake will miss playing regular varsity football for two years as he watches his older brother start for the Titans.

“He’s been more vocal with me like this past year,” Blake Lichtenberg said. “Last year he had a lot going on, so sometimes I couldn’t tell what was happening so I would have to watch it through my head. But my quarterbacks coach, Coach (Drew) Bostdorf would help me out with some of the stuff. But this year he’s been telling more of what is going on so I can be ready for next year.”

Home, school, those car rides. The Lichtenbergs cannot escape escape each other. Whether Blake realizes it, he is also teaching Brady.

“It’s definitely been a benefit to me,” Brady Lichtenberg said. “I think just everything about life in general. With him, I just become more patient and I’d say just not immediate gratification. Which I think is a big part of our society right now. We want everything right now. From working with him and just being patient with him - and I think him being patient with me - cause everything is new to me. Teaching him is new for me. I’ve never had to teach. I’ve been the one being taught.”

And enjoying the moment because the season could always end tomorrow.

“It’s a blessing that we even have a season,” Blake Lichtenberg said. “Our last year on the field together - we’ve been playing with each other since like second grade or something. Our last year together, it’s going to be fun.”

