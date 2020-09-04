New Toledo-built hybrid Wrangler is the first of its kind in North America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new Toledo-built Wrangler is about to hit the road, and it is the first of its kind in the North American Jeep fleet. The 2021 plug-in hybrid model is called the Wrangler 4xe. The hybrid will be able to use both gas and electric power.

Denny Amrhein is the President of Grogan’s Towne and Charlie’s. He says he expects the new model to attract new buyers, and plenty of loyal Wrangler owners too.

“It is a 375-horsepower Wrangler, which is unheard of. That is a lot of power, and people are going to love it. I am so excited about it, and I think it will sell very well. It goes from 0-60 in six seconds. I have heard they will start building them in November, and we hope to have them at our dealerships in December or January at the latest.,”said Amrhein.

The Wrangler 4xe can go 25 miles on electricity before a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine takes over. Drivers can choose to have an engine-powered generator recharge the batteries (at a higher fuel consumption rate), although it would take about 2.5 hours at 45 to 55 mph to fully replenish them.

All Jeep models will be offered in electrified versions in the next few years.

To learn more about the new Toledo-built hybrid Wrangler, log on to Jeep.com.

