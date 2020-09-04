Advertisement

Operation Safety Net safely recovers two more endangered children

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Operation Safety Net” initiative by the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement recovered two more missing children on August 28.

The 14- and 15-year-old girls were reported missing from Jackson Township in northeast Ohio. Both girls were safely recovered from a home on Cleveland’s west side.

The girls will be turned over to Children’s Services in Cuyahoga County.

With the recovery of the two girls, the total number of children recovered during “Operation Safety Net” is just under 30.

The U.S.  Marshals Service will continue to be asking for support from the community in locating these missing kids.  Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Pettaway went missing Sunday night. Authorities believe he could be in the Fulton and Central area.

News

Friday morning crash claims life of Toledo man

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

News

Anthony Wayne football drive-in viewing party

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

New hybrid Wrangler

Updated: 11 hours ago
The hybrid is the first of its kind Jeep in North America

Latest News

News

New Toledo-built hybrid Wrangler is the first of its kind in North America

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The 2021 plug-in hybrid model is called the Wrangler 4xe and will be able to use both gas and electric power.

News

She was given months to live, then given a dream wedding

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
She was given months to live, so ProMedica Hospice gave her a dream wedding.

News

A 15-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Brown and Avondale and later died.

Updated: 13 hours ago
A 15-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Brown and Avondale and later died.

Arps Wedding

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Beth Arps
The Arps got married June 20, 2020, after Beth was placed into hospice.

News

Toledo’s latest effort to lower drug overdoses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department has responded to more than 1,700 overdose calls in 2020, up 37 percent from last year.

News

BBB warns of package claim text scam

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
A scam text is going around that claims to be from UPS or Fed-Ex for a package that it’s been holding for you for a few months and needs you to click on the link to have it delivered.