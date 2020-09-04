Operation Safety Net safely recovers two more endangered children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Operation Safety Net” initiative by the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement recovered two more missing children on August 28.

The 14- and 15-year-old girls were reported missing from Jackson Township in northeast Ohio. Both girls were safely recovered from a home on Cleveland’s west side.

The girls will be turned over to Children’s Services in Cuyahoga County.

With the recovery of the two girls, the total number of children recovered during “Operation Safety Net” is just under 30.

The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to be asking for support from the community in locating these missing kids. Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

