Redemption Church hosts grand opening for new Monclova location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -While churches are struggling across the country, a local church is thriving and expanding.

Redemption Church is moving to a new location off of Salisbury Road in Monclova.

Pastor Whitlow says he is grateful the owners accepted their “lower” bid because they wanted to keep the building a church.

Members of Redemption Church haven’t worshiped together for 5 months because of Covid-19.

On Sunday, September 13th, The church will hold its grand opening services.

The Community is invited for services at 9 am and 10:30 am.

Pastor Whitlow says,”If we have learned anything through this, is that God is always working, even when we don’t see that he is, and so for us as a church, he was preparing this building for us when we had no idea, and so to the average person I would say this, God is working in your life, even if you don’t see it, and sometimes we need new influences, new voices, new people in our lives, just to remind us how good he is and how faithful he is.”Redemption Church is located on 8605 Salisbury Road in Monclova

