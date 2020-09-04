Toledo Clinic employee terminated over inappropriate social media comment

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Clinic employee who made inappropriate comments on social media has been terminated from her position, the health care practice announced Friday afternoon in a press release.
Karen McGovern was a medical assistant at the Toledo Clinic. On a Facebook post that was screenshotted and sent to 13abc and the Toledo Clinic, McGovern made a disparaging comment on a picture of African-American youths in Toledo.
In a statement, which can be read in full below, the Toledo Clinic said, “The statement made by our employee on social media is sickening and does not reflect our core values. We have responded by terminating the employee. We thank the community for reaching out to report their concerns.”