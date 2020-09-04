Toledo Clinic employee terminated over inappropriate social media comment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Clinic employee who made inappropriate comments on social media has been terminated from her position, the health care practice announced Friday afternoon in a press release.

Karen McGovern was a medical assistant at the Toledo Clinic. On a Facebook post that was screenshotted and sent to 13abc and the Toledo Clinic, McGovern made a disparaging comment on a picture of African-American youths in Toledo.

In a statement, which can be read in full below, the Toledo Clinic said, “The statement made by our employee on social media is sickening and does not reflect our core values. We have responded by terminating the employee. We thank the community for reaching out to report their concerns.”

The Toledo Clinic is committed to providing the best care to every patient and making a positive difference in the lives and well-being of the community we serve. One of our core values is respect for our patients and every member of our community. The Toledo Clinic will continue to support local charitable organizations that foster community needs and awareness. We are a diverse and inclusive health care provider and do not tolerate racism in any form. The Toledo Clinic has a zero-tolerance ethics policy that is provided in writing to employees via the code of conduct. The organization is committed to employing individuals that uphold our strong code of ethics, which creates the most sensitive and welcoming environment possible for our staff and patients. The statement made by our employee on social media is sickening and does not reflect our core values. We have responded by terminating the employee. We thank the community for reaching out to report their concerns.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.