TFRD, TPD searching for missing 3-year-old near Swan Creek
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews from Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo Police are searching the area behind an apartment complex on Gibraltar Heights Drive for a missing 3-year-old child. Their search area includes the woods and Swan Creek behind the apartments.
The mother of the child called 911, believing the child fell out of a second-story window. The child is non-verbal.
Officials first searched a swimming pool, but have now moved on to Swan Creek and the wood. Divers are in the water, and a K9 unit is also on scene.
13abc will update this story as more information is available.
