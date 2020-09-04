Advertisement

TFRD, TPD searching for missing 3-year-old near Swan Creek

Braylen Noble is a missing 3-year-old in Toledo. Authorities are searching for the child Friday, Sept. 4.
Braylen Noble is a missing 3-year-old in Toledo. Authorities are searching for the child Friday, Sept. 4.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews from Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo Police are searching the area behind an apartment complex on Gibraltar Heights Drive for a missing 3-year-old child. Their search area includes the woods and Swan Creek behind the apartments.

The mother of the child called 911, believing the child fell out of a second-story window. The child is non-verbal.

Officials first searched a swimming pool, but have now moved on to Swan Creek and the wood. Divers are in the water, and a K9 unit is also on scene.

13abc will update this story as more information is available.

BREAKING NEWS:Toledo police and fire looking for missing 3 year old in Swan Creek Shaun Hegarty 13abc Action News with the details

Posted by 13abc on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community sets up drive-in for Anthony Wayne football watch party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The event will raise money for the athletics programs.

News

Toledo Clinic employee terminated over inappropriate social media comment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The employee made a disparaging remark on a photo of African-American youths in Toledo.

Sports

Lichtenberg backs up Lichtenberg at Quarterback for St. John’s Jesuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Brady Lichtenberg is the backup quarterback at St. John's Jesuit to his older brother Brady.

News

Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Pettaway went missing Sunday night. Authorities believe he could be in the Fulton and Central area.

Latest News

News

Friday morning crash claims life of Toledo man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

News

Operation Safety Net safely recovers two more endangered children

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The total number of children recovered since Aug. 1 stands at just fewer than 30.

News

Anthony Wayne football drive-in viewing party

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

New hybrid Wrangler

Updated: 15 hours ago
The hybrid is the first of its kind Jeep in North America

News

New Toledo-built hybrid Wrangler is the first of its kind in North America

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The 2021 plug-in hybrid model is called the Wrangler 4xe and will be able to use both gas and electric power.

News

She was given months to live, then given a dream wedding

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
She was given months to live, so ProMedica Hospice gave her a dream wedding.