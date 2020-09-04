TFRD, TPD searching for missing 3-year-old near Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews from Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo Police are searching the area behind an apartment complex on Gibraltar Heights Drive for a missing 3-year-old child. Their search area includes the woods and Swan Creek behind the apartments.

The mother of the child called 911, believing the child fell out of a second-story window. The child is non-verbal.

Officials first searched a swimming pool, but have now moved on to Swan Creek and the wood. Divers are in the water, and a K9 unit is also on scene.

Missing Juvenile: Braylen Noble, 3, is missing from 3415 Gibraltar Heights Drive. LSW red and white Mickey Mouse shirt. If seen call 911 immediately. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/hnnqsmWGi7 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) September 4, 2020

