9/5: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers through Labor Day weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Sunday will start out near 50 degrees again, and warm back to the low 80s -- with scattered showers possible later in the day. Labor Day holds a similar forecast, though most of us should be good to go for afternoon cookouts and most other outdoor plans -- have a backup plan all the same! A gradual cooldown back to the 70s for the second half of next week is likely, with our best rain chances of the week shaping up for Friday.

