Labor Day camping during COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Mich. (WTVG) - Labor Day weekend during the pandemic may not feel the same as the holiday weekend in years past.

On its 50th year of operations, Pirolli Park had a Labor Day weekend unlike any other. Many campers have quarantined here since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020. (Tony Geftos)

At Pirolli Park in Petersburg, MI, 2020 marked 50 years since the campground opened in 1970. This year, COVID-19 prompted some to quarantine starting in March. By Labor Day weekend, many of them were still there.

All 150 camper slots are booked for Labor Day Weekend 2020 at Pirolli Park Campground. (Tony Geftos | Tony Geftos)

Owners of Pirolli Park Campground say the run up to Labor Day Weekend was one of the busiest all season. For many, camping seems like a safe activity where you can protect yourself and your family from exposure to those who may transmit coronavirus.

“Absolutely, you’re outside. It’s supposed to be safer outside. Just kind of a getaway from home, spend some time with your family.”

Lyod Gates of Monroe brought his family of five boys here in March. They’ve been quarantining ever since.

“I mean, at least out here you can get away from everybody and stay six feet apart and all that good stuff, so. You can still swim and have a good time and not feel like you’re locked down,” said Gates.

The natural spring-fed lake at Pirolli Park Campground will be open to swimming for non-campers Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (Tony Geftos)

If you’re looking to book a last-minute getaway, it’s too late. All 150 sites are taken for the Labor Day 2020 weekend. However, Monday, Sept. 7. 2020, Pirolli Park will host an open swim at its natural spring-fed lake.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.