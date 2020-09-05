Labor Day camping during COVID-19
Some campers arrived at Pirolli Park in March and never left
PETERSBURG, Mich. (WTVG) - Labor Day weekend during the pandemic may not feel the same as the holiday weekend in years past.
At Pirolli Park in Petersburg, MI, 2020 marked 50 years since the campground opened in 1970. This year, COVID-19 prompted some to quarantine starting in March. By Labor Day weekend, many of them were still there.
Owners of Pirolli Park Campground say the run up to Labor Day Weekend was one of the busiest all season. For many, camping seems like a safe activity where you can protect yourself and your family from exposure to those who may transmit coronavirus.
Lyod Gates of Monroe brought his family of five boys here in March. They’ve been quarantining ever since.
“I mean, at least out here you can get away from everybody and stay six feet apart and all that good stuff, so. You can still swim and have a good time and not feel like you’re locked down,” said Gates.
If you’re looking to book a last-minute getaway, it’s too late. All 150 sites are taken for the Labor Day 2020 weekend. However, Monday, Sept. 7. 2020, Pirolli Park will host an open swim at its natural spring-fed lake.
