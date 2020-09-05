Putnam County becomes Ohio’s COVID hot spot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Putnam County has the highest rate of new COVID cases in the state. The majority of those cases have been reported over the last couple of weeks.

Kim Reiman is the Putnam County Health Commissioner and says it wasn’t a surprise that the county moved up into the red warning zone. “Our numbers are coming primarily from community spread. And we’re not seeing a huge outbreak in any one area from an event there are just some large gatherings, some family gatherings.”

Reiman says once COVID gets into a family unit it spreads quickly. She goes on to say that schools in the county are back in the classroom full-time and the department is working closely with them. Reiman says there are roughly 50 students in quarantine and a few in isolation from COVID, but the kids aren’t getting it at school, it’s been traced back to community spread within families.

The Putnam County Health Department is working fast to contact trace all reported cases and has even hired five additional staff members to help with the effort. But with the upcoming Labor Day weekend and the extent of the spread, it will be a few weeks before the cases start to get under control.

