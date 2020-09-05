Advertisement

Putnam County becomes Ohio’s COVID hot spot

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Putnam County has the highest rate of new COVID cases in the state. The majority of those cases have been reported over the last couple of weeks.

Kim Reiman is the Putnam County Health Commissioner and says it wasn’t a surprise that the county moved up into the red warning zone. “Our numbers are coming primarily from community spread. And we’re not seeing a huge outbreak in any one area from an event there are just some large gatherings, some family gatherings.”

Reiman says once COVID gets into a family unit it spreads quickly. She goes on to say that schools in the county are back in the classroom full-time and the department is working closely with them. Reiman says there are roughly 50 students in quarantine and a few in isolation from COVID, but the kids aren’t getting it at school, it’s been traced back to community spread within families.

The Putnam County Health Department is working fast to contact trace all reported cases and has even hired five additional staff members to help with the effort. But with the upcoming Labor Day weekend and the extent of the spread, it will be a few weeks before the cases start to get under control.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeWine announces July 2020 as deadliest driving month since 2007

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The governor says extra steps need to be taken by the state, and by motorists, to improve traffic safety.

News

Redemption Church hosts grand opening for new Monclova location

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
While churches are struggling across the country, a local church is thriving and expanding.Redemption Church is moving to a new location off of Salisbury Road in Monclova.

News

Smaller algal bloom in Lake Erie this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Experts predicted Lake Erie’s algal bloom would be small this year and they were correct. It is considerably smaller than the bloom of 2019 which was one of the worst on record.

News

The yearly algal bloom in Lake Erie is smaller this year due to less rain earlier this year.

Updated: 4 hours ago
The yearly algal bloom in Lake Erie is smaller this year due to less rain in the months of March, April, May, and June.

Latest News

News

TFRD, TPD searching for missing 3-year-old near Swan Creek

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Authorities put a drone in the air to help search the area.

News

Community sets up drive-in for Anthony Wayne football watch party

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The event will raise money for the athletics programs.

News

Toledo Clinic employee terminated over inappropriate social media comment

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The employee made a disparaging remark on a photo of African-American youths in Toledo.

Sports

Lichtenberg backs up Lichtenberg at Quarterback for St. John’s Jesuit

Updated: 10 hours ago
Brady Lichtenberg is the backup quarterback at St. John's Jesuit to his older brother Brady.

News

Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Pettaway went missing Sunday night. Authorities believe he could be in the Fulton and Central area.

News

Friday morning crash claims life of Toledo man

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.