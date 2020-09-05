The search for Braylen Noble continues Friday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -At approximately 12:30 Friday afternoon authorities were called to the scene of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Gibraltar Heights Drive in Toledo to a report of a missing child.

“Crews were dispatched. It’s all hands on deck right now we’re working in conjunction with toledo fire and rescue,” said TPD Lieutenant Kellie Lenhard.

Braylen Noble’s mother called 911 after she couldn’t find her son after she believes he had fallen out of their third-story apartment window.

Once on the scene TPD and Toledo Fire Rescue began a full-scale search of the area.

“We’re using every available resource to locate this child,” said Lt. Lenhard.

First responders searched the entire apartment complex using k-9 crews, drones, as well as a dive team within Hunter Ridge’s pool.

Toledo Police and Fire’s search also expanded to the surrounding areas of South Byrne Road and Airport Highway.

“We’ve actually gone to the adjacent structures close to where this child resides, getting up in the attics, searching those, just trying to exhaust all the efforts we feel we can,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.

First responders also searched inside the cars and homes of apartment residents.

“I let them in, and they got their lights on immediately and started looking everywhere, like closets, underneath the bed, everything,” said Hunter Ridge Resident Matt Adkins.

The Hunter’s Ridge apartment complex also runs adjacent to a deeply wooded area that includes a body of water.

The dense woods were also searched by TPD and TFRD.

“It’s very rough terrain back there, a very steep downgrade, we’ve searched probably a quarter-mile from this direction, maybe even beyond that,” said Pvt. Rahe.

Braylen Noble’s family members remained at the scene throughout the night’s investigation but declined to comment on the search for Braylen.

As part of protocol, Toledo Police explain that Braylen’s mother was taken to the Safety Building for questioning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue halted assistance with the search around 4 p.m. after searching the entire nearby area.

“At this point, we are starting to de-escalate our presence on the scene. TPD is obviously going to keep doing what they need to do, and we will be there if they need us to continue searching,” said Pvt. Rahe.

TPD is continuing its search for Braylen overnight.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Braylen to please come forward or contact 911.

