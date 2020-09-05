Toledo man in custody following motorcycle accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 29-year-old Toledo man is in custody following a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

According to Toledo Police, Michael Bouler, 29, was on a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on B Street approaching Bronson. A 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Anthony Marshall , 62, was traveling westbound on Bronson crossing B street when it struck the side of the Tahoe.

Marshall suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center.

Toledo Police say Bouler fled the scene before turning himself in to authorities. Bouler was booked into the Lucas County Jail for hit-skip and outstanding warrants.

