9/6: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A line of storms will bring gusty winds between midnight and sunrise, and Labor Day afternoon/evening will see some lingering showers/storms from the early morning -- though outdoor plans shouldn’t be affected all that much by then. Tuesday’s front could have our Michigan counties in the 70s while Bowling Green/Findlay are sizzling near 90 -- low 80s most likely for Toledo -- with rain clearing out by the afternoon. A gradual cooldown in the works will send us back to the 70s for highs from Thursday through at least next weekend.

