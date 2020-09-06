Advertisement

9/6: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Strong storms possible overnight; mostly dry Labor Day evening
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A line of storms will bring gusty winds between midnight and sunrise, and Labor Day afternoon/evening will see some lingering showers/storms from the early morning -- though outdoor plans shouldn’t be affected all that much by then. Tuesday’s front could have our Michigan counties in the 70s while Bowling Green/Findlay are sizzling near 90 -- low 80s most likely for Toledo -- with rain clearing out by the afternoon. A gradual cooldown in the works will send us back to the 70s for highs from Thursday through at least next weekend.

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day, with an isolated shower possible this afternoon. High 81, TONIGHT: Becoming windy, with showers and storms possible after midnight. Some storms may be strong. Warm. Low 66. MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Showers and storms in the morning, dry mid-day, then storms possible again in the afternoon, especially south of US 6. High 82.

