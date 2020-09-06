Sept. 6, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast
Storm chances through Labor Day.
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day, with an isolated shower possible this afternoon. High 81, TONIGHT: Becoming windy, with showers and storms possible after midnight. Some storms may be strong. Warm. Low 66. MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Showers and storms in the morning, dry mid-day, then storms possible again in the afternoon, especially south of US 6. High 82.