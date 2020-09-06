Volunteers join search for Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -“It’s just mountains like the mountains, gravel, a lot of sticks, a lot of trees, and when you get to the bottom where the water ends there was couches, tv’s way was a tent farther down by the burnway. Its a tent at the end of the water like somebody lived inside the tent,” said volunteer Patricia Bush.

Volunteer crews met at 6:30 Saturday evening to make an official plan to search for Braylen.

The search party traveled into the woods surrounding Hunter’s Ridge apartments.

Groups batted steep ledges and tall brush.

Volunteers search the surrounding wooden area behind Hunter's Ridge Apartments. (Jack Bassett)

“Definitely you have to have on shoes, get a stick to balance yourself, or you are going to slide completely down there. You’re going to be down there at the very bottom of the water before you even know it. There’s nothing to hold onto. The trees smack you, the leaves everything, there’s snakes and poison ivy down there,” said Patricia Bush.

The young child’s mother walked with dozens of community members- searching for any sign of her son.

The mother of missing Braylen searched nearby wooded areas with a team of volunteers until the sunset Saturday evening. (Jack Bassett)

“I feel like if I was a parent if that was my child, I would want the community to come together and do the same thing, I would create search parties. It takes a village to raise a child and come together, so when something like this happens I feel like the community just needs to come together,” said volunteer Cassandra Flores.

The focus of the search was along the banks of Swan Creek.

Volunteers spotted a tent filled with clothing- deep in the woods. ’

Volunteers from across the NW Ohio community came out to join the search party and help Braylen's family in any way possible. (Jack Bassett)

A blanket that appeared to be stained was located at a nearby cemetery by volunteers as well and was taken in as evidence, but Police say Braylen’s mother did not recognize the blanket.

As the hours tick on without any sign of the child, volunteers say they are simply hoping for the best.

“Just stay positive and don’t think the worst because nobody is thinking the worst for you, we’re hoping we find your baby safe, healthy, and can bring him home to you,” said Cassandra Flores.

Volunteers suspended their search for Braylen at sunset, but will resume Sunday morning. (Jack Bassett)

Crews ended their search at dusk, but volunteers said they will return to the search at 6 AM Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information about Braylen is asked to call 911.

