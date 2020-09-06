Advertisement

Volunteers join search for Braylen Noble

The search for Braylen Noble is nearing 48 hours. On Saturday night volunteers came out in waves to do their part to help look for the missing child.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -“It’s just mountains like the mountains, gravel, a lot of sticks, a lot of trees, and when you get to the bottom where the water ends there was couches, tv’s way was a tent farther down by the burnway. Its a tent at the end of the water like somebody lived inside the tent,” said volunteer Patricia Bush.

Volunteer crews met at 6:30 Saturday evening to make an official plan to search for Braylen.

The search party traveled into the woods surrounding Hunter’s Ridge apartments.

Groups batted steep ledges and tall brush.

Volunteers search the surrounding wooden area behind Hunter's Ridge Apartments.
Volunteers search the surrounding wooden area behind Hunter's Ridge Apartments.(Jack Bassett)

“Definitely you have to have on shoes, get a stick to balance yourself, or you are going to slide completely down there. You’re going to be down there at the very bottom of the water before you even know it. There’s nothing to hold onto. The trees smack you, the leaves everything, there’s snakes and poison ivy down there,” said Patricia Bush.

The young child’s mother walked with dozens of community members- searching for any sign of her son.

The mother of missing Braylen searched nearby wooded areas with a team of volunteers until the sunset Saturday evening.
The mother of missing Braylen searched nearby wooded areas with a team of volunteers until the sunset Saturday evening.(Jack Bassett)

“I feel like if I was a parent if that was my child, I would want the community to come together and do the same thing, I would create search parties. It takes a village to raise a child and come together, so when something like this happens I feel like the community just needs to come together,” said volunteer Cassandra Flores.

The focus of the search was along the banks of Swan Creek.

Volunteers spotted a tent filled with clothing- deep in the woods. ’

Volunteers from across the NW Ohio community came out to join the search party and help Braylen's family in any way possible.
Volunteers from across the NW Ohio community came out to join the search party and help Braylen's family in any way possible.(Jack Bassett)

A blanket that appeared to be stained was located at a nearby cemetery by volunteers as well and was taken in as evidence, but Police say Braylen’s mother did not recognize the blanket.

As the hours tick on without any sign of the child, volunteers say they are simply hoping for the best.

“Just stay positive and don’t think the worst because nobody is thinking the worst for you, we’re hoping we find your baby safe, healthy, and can bring him home to you,” said Cassandra Flores.

Volunteers suspended their search for Braylen at sunset, but will resume Sunday morning.
Volunteers suspended their search for Braylen at sunset, but will resume Sunday morning.(Jack Bassett)

Crews ended their search at dusk, but volunteers said they will return to the search at 6 AM Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information about Braylen is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search continues for missing 3-year-old in Toledo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Police and volunteers are continuing to search for a missing 3-year-old child. Braylen Noble was reported missing from a south Toledo apartment complex Friday afternoon.

News

Ohio Governor allows limited number of fans at Browns and Bengals games

Updated: 23 hours ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals have been granted a variance to the state sports order that will allow a total of up to 6000 spectators at two home games.

News

Labor Day camping during COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
When the pandemic started in March 2020, some campers arrived at Pirolli Park and stayed through at least Labor Day in September.

News

Toledo man in custody following motorcycle accident

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A 29-year-old man is in custody following a traffic accident involving a 62-year-old motorcyclist in north Toledo early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Monday Night Football for Gibsonburg and Hopewell-Loudon

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Due to COVID-19, Gibsonburg and Hopewell-Loudon will meet Labor Day for a varsity football game.

Investigation

The search for Braylen Noble continues Friday evening

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
3-year old Braylen Noble remains missing. The non-verbal child was last was seen wearing a long-sleeved red and white Mickey Mouse shirt Friday afternoon.

News

Gameday Nation - Friday, September 4

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
Central Catholic came away with a tough win over St. John’s Jesuit and Perrysburg defeated Anthony Wayne for the first time in a long time in Week 2 of football action in northwest Ohio.

News

Putnam County becomes Ohio’s COVID hot spot

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Putnam County has the highest rate of new COVID cases in the state. The majority of those cases have been reported over the last couple of weeks.

News

DeWine announces July 2020 as deadliest driving month since 2007

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Schneider
The governor says extra steps need to be taken by the state, and by motorists, to improve traffic safety.

News

Redemption Church hosts grand opening for new Monclova location

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
While churches are struggling across the country, a local church is thriving and expanding.Redemption Church is moving to a new location off of Salisbury Road in Monclova.