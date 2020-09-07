Advertisement

9/7: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms possible Tuesday; dry second half of the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scattered storms are possible Tuesday, first near sunrise and again north of US-6 in the late afternoon -- not nearly as strong nor widespread as this morning! Highs will range from the mid-70s in Monroe to near 90 in Bowling Green. The second half of the week appears mostly dry, though highs will then go from the mid-80s in Toledo to low-70s Thursday/Friday -- with our next system slated to deliver rain next weekend.

