Advertisement

From Delta to Detroit

Johnny Kane grew up in Fulton County and credits his freshman English teacher with pushing his interest in journalism
By Steve Slivka
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A familiar face to Detroit sports fans took a long road to the Motor City.

That road extends from Hopkinsville, Ky., to Topeka, Kan., Kansas City and now Detroit.

When you turn on the Detroit Pistons television broadcasts, you will find Johnny Kane holding the microphone.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been an adult where I’ve actually had to slow down,” Kane said. “Not that I was ever taking it for took it for granted before, but you always went to work. You always had games, you always worked around the clock.”

During the summer, you can also see Johnny across Interstate 75 at Comerica Park during the Detroit Tigers games on FOX Sports Detroit.

Coincidentally the road splitting these two venues leads us back toward where all of this begins for Johnny Kane.

“It’s spur of the moment,” Delta High School English teacher Renee Kane tells her class. “Someone just says, ’Hey you come on up here and say something,’” as she explains elements of public speaking.

Mrs. Kane’s family has no relationship to Johnny.

“He was always energetic. He would always kind of go outside the box for things. We do vocabulary quizes, tests. What he would do on his own make up little stories or little songs to go along with the words that were in the lesson. So that was his way to remember them.”

“I’ve always had an affinity for the language,” Johnny Kane said. “I always try to learn new words. You would think my vocabulary would be better. The way that (Renee Kane) portrayed the subject matter, she was relatable.”

Not only did Mrs. Kane have Johnny and some of his four siblings in English class, she had his nephew as a student last school year.

“It makes me really happy to see someone moving ahead and not just say, ’I’m from a small town so I’m just going to stay there and not advance myself,’” Renee Kane said. “Because I think it is difficult to move away from here where everybody knows everybody.

Johnny Kane says growing up in a village of about 3,000 people sticks with him as FOX Sports Detroit’s village covers Michigan, Northwest Ohio and a small slice of Indiana.

“You do feel as though there is a sense of responsibility of I want to do this well enough to where everybody who watches at home can say, ’Hey, I know that guy’ or ’My brother went to school with that guy.’”

As Johnny Kane continues to interject his humor into his reports with the vocabulary he learned in Mrs. Kane’s class, the humor does not fall far from the unofficial family tree.

“No relation what-so-ever,” Renee Kane said. “But we can always pretend so he can send me some Pistons tickets.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lisa Stevens to run the 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lisa Stevens will run the 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon Monday.

News

Family turns to prayer in search for missing 3-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Family turns to prayer in search for missing 3-year-old

News

Volunteers join search for Braylen Noble

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The search for Braylen Noble is nearing 48 hours. On Saturday night volunteers came out in waves to do their part to help look for the missing child.

News

Search continues for missing 3-year-old in Toledo

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Police and volunteers are continuing to search for a missing 3-year-old child. Braylen Noble was reported missing from a south Toledo apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Ohio Governor allows limited number of fans at Browns and Bengals games

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals have been granted a variance to the state sports order that will allow a total of up to 6000 spectators at two home games.

News

Labor Day camping during COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
When the pandemic started in March 2020, some campers arrived at Pirolli Park and stayed through at least Labor Day in September.

News

Toledo man in custody following motorcycle accident

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A 29-year-old man is in custody following a traffic accident involving a 62-year-old motorcyclist in north Toledo early Saturday morning.

News

Monday Night Football for Gibsonburg and Hopewell-Loudon

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Due to COVID-19, Gibsonburg and Hopewell-Loudon will meet Labor Day for a varsity football game.

Investigation

The search for Braylen Noble continues Friday evening

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
3-year old Braylen Noble remains missing. The non-verbal child was last was seen wearing a long-sleeved red and white Mickey Mouse shirt Friday afternoon.

News

Gameday Nation - Friday, September 4

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
Central Catholic came away with a tough win over St. John’s Jesuit and Perrysburg defeated Anthony Wayne for the first time in a long time in Week 2 of football action in northwest Ohio.