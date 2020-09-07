Lisa Stevens to run the 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon
This past April was set to be the fifth time for Stevens to race the Boston Marathon
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The window for the 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon is now open and one Perrysburg woman will cover he own 26.2 mile course on Labor Day.
Lisa Stevens was all set to race her fifth Boston Marathon this past April and then again this month after organizers postponed the race and ultimately cancelled it for this year.
