September 7th Weather Forecast

Showers And Storms Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms will continue off and on through mid-day today. Highs this afternoon will get into the upper 70s. Another round of showers and storms is likely after midnight tonight into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will likely make a quick jump into the middle 80s by afternoon as a warm front lifts north. Wednesday will be in the middle 80s. Thursday and Friday will be cooler. There is a good chance for a few showers this weekend.

