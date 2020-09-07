Small businesses that run on summer are looking to recoup revenue lost from the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s revenue they’ll never recover. So many small businesses were forced to shut down in the months of March, April, and much of May. For businesses like ice cream shops and miniature golf centers they’re running out of time to recoup some of their losses.

Mark Augustyniak, owner of Quarry Ridge Golf said, “In March, April and May we were losing 60 to 70 percent of our revenue but we’ve picked up some but it’s going to take a long time to recoup all of it but business has been good because people want to get outside and that’s one of the only things they can do.”

Tiffany Scott, a co-owner of Mayberry Ice Cream said the pandemic was the best time to try something new. “We sat down and said this is the perfect time to come up with innovative things such as online ordering and sundae kits and it took off,” she explained.

One of her competitors, Mr. Freeze, has also experienced difficulties during the pandemic.

Manager John Wagonlander said, “It’s just been a challenge this year with supply issues, masks, we lost seven weeks in the spring and we have the road closed so it cuts off our customers so we’re just tired. We’ve seen an increase in hot fudge which is a main staple, peanut butter too. Suppliers notified us of a shortage and we bought all that we could but at significant price increases, 20 to 25 percent increases. You go to the grocery stories and prices have risen. It’s no different for us.”

All three businesses 13abc spoke to say they will successfully ride out the effects of the pandemic. None will be forced to close for good but small businesses will continue to manage the downturn of business for months to come.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.