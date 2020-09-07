Advertisement

US Navy searches for missing Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Arabian Sea on August 25, 2020.(Source: Olivia Banmally Nichols via U.S. Navy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - The U.S. Navy has searched through the night into Monday morning for a sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during its patrol of the northern Arabian Sea amid tensions with Iran.

The crew aboard the Nimitz sounded a “man overboard” alert at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, after being unable to find the sailor aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. That was after an extensive search of the Nimitz.

The vessel is America’s oldest carrier in active service that carries some 5,000 sailors and Marines.

The Nimitz, the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and other 5th Fleet personnel continued the search on Monday.

