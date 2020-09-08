Continental man severely injured in Monday morning crash

AYERSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Putnam County man was taken to a Toledo hospital after he was injured in a Defiance County vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Mansfield and Kinner roads in Highland Township.

A vehicle driven by Larry D. Donaldson, 61, of Continental, was southbound on Kinner when he failed to yield at the intersection, the investigation showed. His vehicle was struck by a pickup truck, driven by Steven B. Corwin, 56, of Defiance. Both vehicles traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection into a small ditch.

Donaldson was transported from the scene to a Defiance hospital and then flown to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Corwin was treated at the scene. A passenger in the truck, Shelle L. Corwin, 45, of Defiance, was transported to a Defiance hospital with minor injuries. Both occupants of the truck were wearing safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

