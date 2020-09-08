Enjoying fall fun while staying safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coming out to Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon is a tradition for a lot of families. But, because of COVID-19, some things look a little different this year.

Paul Fleitz owns Fleitz Pumpkin Farm. For the past month or so, it’s been all-hands-on-deck to get ready for opening day. He says, “We have a big family, and everyone’s working every day pretty much.”

The farm has welcomed fall-loving families for more than 30 years. Bridgett Crots visited Fleitz Pumpkin Farm with her nephews for the second year in a row. She tells 13abc, “We always come for the donuts and the pumpkins. They love the corn thing in there.”

But in all that time, no year has been like 2020.

Fleitz explains, “We had to set up some different areas so there’s lots of hand-sanitizing opportunities and have something they can wipe the handles of their cart.”

Six-year-old Macee spent her birthday at Fleitz’s opening day. She says her favorite part of visiting the farm is playing in the corn maze. But the kids' play areas had to be moved this season. Usually in the barn, now the corn sandbox and other mazes are outside.

But visitors say they’ve barely noticed anything different this year. Crots points out, “Just the hand-washing stations, I think that’s the only thing that’s different.” Fleitz says food handlers are wearing masks, in addition to their traditional safety procedures. And visitors are asked to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance. And becoming popular this year, the pumpkin farm’s offering of mobile ordering. “There’s a lot of unknowns, we’re not really sure how it’s going to go, we’re just hoping for the best.”

For mobile ordering, visit here: https://www.fleitzpumpkinfarm.com/s/order.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.