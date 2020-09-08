Advertisement

Hackers shutdown first day of Toledo Public Schools’ online classes

Most students were out of school starting at noon, Tuesday.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools experienced a computer hacking on its first day of online learning.

According to district administrators, the day started well with students and staff signing on, then around noon, they received word that the system had been hacked. The district immediately shut down its system and brought in the FBI to investigate. The first school day ended at noon for most.

TPS reports staff has fixed the problem and the system is up and running for Wednesday. In the meantime, investigators will be tracking down whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Enjoying fall fun while staying safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
COVID-19 isn’t stopping us from celebrating the start of fall, but it is changing a few things about some of our favorite traditions.

News

Toledo woman concerned about overflowing mail collection box

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
A local woman found one that she says was overflowing with all kinds of important mail, and she wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

News

Overflowing mail collection box

Updated: 2 hours ago
She says she stuffed bills, cards and ballots back into the box

News

TPS family experiences altered return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The first day of school is looking quite a bit different for thousands of Toledo Public School families, Including Audrey-Hickman Lewis’s.

Latest News

News

Police search Swan Creek near Bryne Rd for missing Toledo toddler

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
According to the audio, the call was made approximately 30 minutes after friends and family began searching for the toddler.

News

Braylen Noble 9-1-1 Call

Updated: 5 hours ago
Audio recording of the 9-1-1 call reporting Braylen Noble missing.

News

September 8th Weather Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Regional

Toledo podcast spotlights abuse survivor’s journey

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A Toledo woman’s terrifying battle with domestic violence and verbal abuse is being heard across the country.

News

Continental man severely injured in Monday morning crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in Highland Township.

News

High School football brings normalcy to schools amid COVID

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
The game was delayed a few days, but it was good to be back on the field for students at Hopewell-Loudon.