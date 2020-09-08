Hackers shutdown first day of Toledo Public Schools’ online classes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools experienced a computer hacking on its first day of online learning.

According to district administrators, the day started well with students and staff signing on, then around noon, they received word that the system had been hacked. The district immediately shut down its system and brought in the FBI to investigate. The first school day ended at noon for most.

TPS reports staff has fixed the problem and the system is up and running for Wednesday. In the meantime, investigators will be tracking down whoever is responsible.

