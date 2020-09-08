Police release 911 call in Braylen Noble disappearance case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the 911 call related to the disappearance of a 3-year-old from an apartment on Friday.

Braylen Noble went missing Friday afternoon from an apartment in the Hunter’s Ridge complex on Byrne Rd. near Reynolds. The search for the toddler continued over the weekend and into the early part of this week with no sign of him.

According to the audio, the call was made around 30 minutes after family and friends began looking for Noble. In the call, the caller says they believe the boy fell from an open window, but his mother has disputed that claim.

The operator asks the caller if they’ve searched Swan Creek, which runs behind the apartments. The caller said they’d searched the creek, playground, pool, and other areas inside the apartment.

Search efforts have continued to focus on Swan Creek and areas surrounding the apartment complex.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.