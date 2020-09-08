September 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After another round of rain early today, there is a second chance for some scattered storms during the afternoon. Highs will vary from the 60s in our Michigan Counties and the mid to upper 80s in the southern part of the area. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening for most. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a cool northeast breeze. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s. More sunshine is expected late week with highs in the low 70s. The weekend brings a chance for some showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.

