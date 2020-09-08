Toledo woman concerned about overflowing mail collection box

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may have seen a post office blue box stuffed full of mail before. A local woman found one that she says was overflowing with all kinds of important mail, and she wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The Toledo woman, who asked not to be identified, says she was shocked when she went to mail something Tuesday morning at a blue box in Point Place. It is at a shopping center on Suder Avenue near Benore. She says it was overflowing. In spite of the Labor Day holiday, she thinks it had been that way for awhile.

She says she shoved everything back In the box, and took her mail to another place to send it. Her biggest concern was the safety of what was in the box.

“I saw a lot of voting ballots, bills, personal cards, I worried there might be money in the cards. I also worried that people may be charged late fees because their bills were sitting in the box. I am not pointing fingers, I just want to make sure the issue was taken care of. Do you think it could have been full because of the Labor Day weekend? I don’t think so, not in that area. It is in an obscure place. It says the mail is supposed to be picked up Monday-Saturday, and obviously it had not been.”

According to a spokesperson for USPS, the Postmaster has been notified about the issue and will look into it.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.