TPS family experiences altered return to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is looking quite a bit different for thousands of Toledo Public School families, Including Audrey-Hickman Lewis’.

“This is a transition for me, this is something I never imagined my children would go through, let alone myself,” said TPS parent Audrey-Hickman Lewis.

Lewis’ home has now been transformed into a makeshift school.

Audrey’s living room now houses custom desks, her front yard provides a spot for recess, and her kid’s favorite spot has become the kitchen acting as the perfect cafeteria.

Lewis, a full-time working parent has taken work off this week to prepare her children’s return to the classroom.

“My main concern is my children’s education. Yes, you have to work to provide for the family but their education with the grades and ages that they are right now, we have to focus on making their lives better," said Lewis.

Lewis has three children.

3rd grader Autumn Lewis, who explains what she does online while learning, "Chat and do homework and stuff.”

5th grader Aubrey Lewis, who is finding the move online difficult, "It’s kind of awkward being home instead of being at school. And I like school.”

And Toledo Early College High School freshman Bryce Burris, who is staying positive, "This year may have an asterisk by it, but I’m still going to have to do everything like I can’t miss any work.”

All 3 children attend Zoom classes and use their laptops to complete assignments on the web.

The family explains that the district has prepared them for all possible situations.

Bryce believes his teachers are ready for the challenges this year presents.

“I think their kind of comfortable, in that comfort zone like when they were doing regular school but now you’ve got to learn to put on zoom, and you’ve got to learn how to put on your microphone, all of this," said Bryce Burris.

With one day of class down, Audrey-Hickman Lewis believes TPS has prepared its families with the safest and best education possible for its students.

“At this time we need to make the best decision for our children’s safety and I think they did a great thing with sending out the surveys, about how do you feel about this, and giving families the option to do 100 percent online," said Lewis.

