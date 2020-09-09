High School Cross Country runners help a competitor in need on the track

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A high school cross country meet turned into a scary situation for local runners who noticed another athlete fall unconscious during the race, but that didn’t stop the teens from jumping into action.

One of the runners from Bryan High School, Adrienne Struble, says she was almost a mile into her race at the Columbus Groce Invitational over Labor Day weekend when she noticed something wasn’t right.

“I looked over and I saw the Van Wert runner laying down on the ground and I didn’t really think much of it, I thought she was hurt, maybe her ankle or her knee," says Struble. "So I went over and I was just going to ask and make sure, and then I noticed she was unconscious.”

She and the rest of the girls could have kept running, but Adrienne, along with three other runners from Van Wert, Elmwood, and Bath High Schools took action.

“We decided to pick her up and help carry her over out of the woods," says Struble.

Bryan High School Cross Country Head Coach, Matthew Kaullen, says he saw an ambulance coming onto the track, and realized Adrienne wasn’t running through at her normal time.

“I thought did Adrienne get injured? Was she down someplace? And then word got out through the racecourse that she had stopped to help," says Kaullen.

After getting the Van Wert runner off the track and finding medical attention, the girls decided to finish the race together.

“It was just really cool we all got to finish around the same time," explains Struble. "Those girls really helped me through and it was really hard and I’m just glad we got to do it all together and that everyone’s okay in the end.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.