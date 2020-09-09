Advertisement

Democracy Days at Toledo-Lucas Libraries

Libraries Adapt to Community Needs
By Erica Murphy
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

With deadlines fast approaching both for registering to receive absentee ballots and filling out the census, the Toledo-Lucas county library is looking to give residents a hand.

" We know that people want to vote. we know that people want to get signed up for the census.  but they might not know how or they just might have questions", says library spokesperson, Kelsey Rader.

The library system is hosting a session on each of the remaining Saturdays this month called Democracy Days.

Patrons can come in, find, and fill out forms  and get any questions they have about the processes answered, for free.

Residents have come to rely on the library to provide these types of services.

“They’ve had absentee ballots here for a while and that’s very important. If you don’t vote, you’ve lost your say in government”, says Thomas Westmeyer.

A spokesperson says a good library is an evolving library.

“So we’re just making sure that we have those resources just like census and dog registration. you know we have all these different resources just to make sure the community is fulfilled. if they have questions, if they have needs that we are able to be an anchor for them”, says Rader.

Its something that Westmeyer says offers him a lifeline.

“I usually come here like three times a week. this is my getaway. I’m retired. this and the Maumee senior center which unfortunately is closed”, says Westmeyer.

Democracy days are being held at all branches for the next three Saturdays.

Curbside voter registration is also offered.

You can fill out the form and library personnel will deliver it to the board of elections.

Officials say they’re also looking for volunteers to help out with democracy days.

You can find a link to the library’s sign up here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848adad29a1f85-democracy

