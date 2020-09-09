Advertisement

DeWine: Big Ten football season not out of the question

By Jeremy Schneider
Sep. 9, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a decision that has caused tremendous concern and heartache for college football fans, but now as far as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is concerned, a fall season for Big Ten football might be saved after all.

During a Tuesday press conference, DeWine said there is a decent chance for the season.

“There certainly is a decent chance there will be a season in football, for the Big Ten, for (Ohio State),” DeWine said. “I talked to (OSU Athletic Director) Gene Smith this morning, and I will not disclose our conversation. I inquired about it. He told me it was still in play, still very much a possibility. And it’s not any secret, (OSU President) Dr. (Kristina) Johnson’s position and OSU’s position is to play, and I concur in that.”

In August, Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren announced the conference would postpone its season to a later start. Since then, rumors and speculation have the season starting everywhere from early October to January.

While the Pac-10 joined the Big Ten in delaying its season, the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, and Big 12 all elected to proceed with their seasons.

DeWine said with OSU’s testing capabilities and frequency, the players could potentially be the safest people on campus.

No official decision has been made on the Big Ten season.

