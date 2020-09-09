Multiple reasons possible for a more violent 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve heard so much about spike in shootings and murders of late. Toledo has already surpassed its 2019 number for homicides

Why is it happening, why the increase now?

A nationally renowned expert has some answers.

Shootings and murders on the increase in 2020 are not exclusive to Toledo. It’s happening across the country.

"If people, mostly criminals, do not believe there is going to be a negative consequence for their negative action, it only feeds the fire of violence, aggression and crime,” said Timothy Dimoff.

Dimoff is a former Akron detective and now a law enforcement consultant. His research shows three major issues for increased violence in 2020. Not surprising, number one is COVID-19.

“A lot of people are interpreting that they have been lied to. The facts have been stretched. So that has irritated people. And then the fact that they’re contained throws more gasoline on the fire,” said Dimoff.

Then you add social justice and racial equality debates, which usually begin peacefully.

“Then you have people start to protest and you have the criminals behind the scenes starting to take advantage of those protests, using them as a front and then getting away with looting and setting fires, attacking police,” said Dimoff.

Finally, top it all off with a highly charged political climate and the pending Presidential election that can trigger anger that could turn violent.

“Can we start to agree it’s OK to disagree,” wondered Dimoff.

It’s a recipe for a violent 2020. But if causes are being identified, solutions are hopefully close behind.

