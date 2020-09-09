Making sure stress doesn’t turn into abuse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a tough week in Toledo, with multiple stories involving the death and alleged abuse of children. Stress can lead to tragedy, and the pandemic has certainly added another layer of pressure.

We spoke with a local mental health expert about getting help before it’s too late. OraLee Macklenar is the Supervisor for the Mercy Health Toledo Trauma Recovery Center. She says the caseload for the team at the center has recently doubled, in part because of the pandemic.

The center provides a number of things like free counseling and therapy to crime and abuse victims. OraLee says If you’re feeling stressed and need help making sure it doesn’t turn into abuse, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help. It’s also important to know your own warning signs.

“You can avoid a crisis if you realize things are changing. For example, your ability to cope is decreasing, your fuse is getting shorter, or you are starting to act our against your children. Even if you are even thinking about it. You can prevent a crisis by staying healthy yourself. Reach out now, it is never too early. Things like stress, anxiety and depression are often precursors to abuse. Do not wait to get help, you need to do that immediately,” says Macklenar.

One thing that can help is exercise. Macklenar says a walk, run or working out reduces stress and anxiety levels. She also says if you have a friend or family member who seems overwhelmed, offer to watch their children for several hours. Even just an hour or two can really help someone’s mental health.

Once again, do not be afraid to reach out for professional help.

