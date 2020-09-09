Advertisement

Making sure stress doesn’t turn into abuse

There have been several recent cases involving the death and alleged abuse of local children
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a tough week in Toledo, with multiple stories involving the death and alleged abuse of children. Stress can lead to tragedy, and the pandemic has certainly added another layer of pressure.

We spoke with a local mental health expert about getting help before it’s too late. OraLee Macklenar is the Supervisor for the Mercy Health Toledo Trauma Recovery Center. She says the caseload for the team at the center has recently doubled, in part because of the pandemic.

The center provides a number of things like free counseling and therapy to crime and abuse victims. OraLee says If you’re feeling stressed and need help making sure it doesn’t turn into abuse, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help. It’s also important to know your own warning signs.

“You can avoid a crisis if you realize things are changing. For example, your ability to cope is decreasing, your fuse is getting shorter, or you are starting to act our against your children. Even if you are even thinking about it. You can prevent a crisis by staying healthy yourself. Reach out now, it is never too early. Things like stress, anxiety and depression are often precursors to abuse. Do not wait to get help, you need to do that immediately,” says Macklenar.

One thing that can help is exercise. Macklenar says a walk, run or working out reduces stress and anxiety levels. She also says if you have a friend or family member who seems overwhelmed, offer to watch their children for several hours. Even just an hour or two can really help someone’s mental health.

Once again, do not be afraid to reach out for professional help.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dan Smith
The popular fall attraction in Whitehouse promises a sense of normalcy in an abnormal year, while adjusting for added safety concerns.

News

Cisneros

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

TPS hack one of several nationwide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Cyber Security Experts warns other major school districts need to protect themselves from a major cyberattack like the one that temporarily shutdown TPS

News

Toledo-Lucas Libraries celebrate Democracy Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Toledo-Lucas library system offers Democracy Days to help residents get registered to vote and fill out 2020 Census forms.

Latest News

News

Experts weigh in on ways to prevent stress from turning into abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mental Health experts say exercise and breaks from your kids can help

News

Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The popular fall attraction in Whitehouse promises a sense of normalcy in an abnormal year, while adjusting for added safety concerns.

News

Toledo street corner left in the dark

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
“I need this light fixed because my house is being vandalized, people shooting paintballs at it, breaking my windows, and the corner is very dark, I mean really really dark.”

News

Body found believed to be Braylen Noble - 5 PM Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
A body believed to be that of 3-year-old Braylen Noble was located in the pool of the apartment complex where he went missing.

News

Search for Braylen Noble Wednesday Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
The search for Braylen Noble stretched into another day on Wednesday as authorities from the Toledo Police and the FBI returned to the Hunter's Ridge Apartments

News

Fire closes Main St. through Delta

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Motorists are advised to follow a different route.