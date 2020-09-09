Advertisement

Mother receives 25 year prison sentence in deaths of two Toledo babies

Jenna Cisneros pleaded No Contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.
Jacob and Jenna Cisneros leave Lucas County Court after pleading not guilty Feb. 19, 2020 to charges in connection with the deaths of two children.
Jacob and Jenna Cisneros leave Lucas County Court after pleading not guilty Feb. 19, 2020 to charges in connection with the deaths of two children. (WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of two babies found deceased in abandoned vehicles, the first in 2017, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

Jenna Cisneros pleaded No Contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice in August.

Cisneros and her husband, Jacob Cisneros, are accused of leaving two of their babies in cars. The first baby’s body found in 2017 on Vaness Drive in Toledo and was recently matched to the couple after a private company ran a DNA sample.

Her husband, Jacob, is expected in court on September 15, facing the same charges.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search for Braylen Noble Wednesday Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
The search for Braylen Noble stretched into another day on Wednesday as authorities from the Toledo Police and the FBI returned to the Hunter's Ridge Apartments

News

Fire closes Main St. through Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Motorists are advised to follow a different route.

News

Police find body of a child believed to be Braylen Noble after days-long search

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The 3-year-old has been missing from his apartment off Byrne since Friday afternoon.

News

Virus, election, justice and equality debates: Multiple reasons possible for a more violent 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Shootings and murders on the increase in 2020 are not exclusive to Toledo. It’s happening across the country.

Latest News

News

Looking at reasons for a violent 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD.

Crime

Suspects rob Findlay house of rifle, small safe with cash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspects were playing video games when one produced a handgun and fired a round at the ceiling.

News

DeWine: Big Ten football season not out of the question

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference elected to delay the start of its season, leading to weeks of speculation and rumors.

News

Baby suffers severe brain damage, Toledo man charged in crime

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The baby has severe brain damage and bleeding in his eyes.

News

Cross country runners help a competitor in need on the course

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The athletes finished the race together after helping another runner to medical attention

News

A cyberattack temporarily shutdown internet and email capabilities at Toledo Public Schools Tuesday.

Updated: 18 hours ago
A cyberattack temporarily shutdown internet and email capabilities at Toledo Public Schools Tuesday.