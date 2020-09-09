Mother receives 25 year prison sentence in deaths of two Toledo babies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of two babies found deceased in abandoned vehicles, the first in 2017, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

Jenna Cisneros pleaded No Contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice in August.

Cisneros and her husband, Jacob Cisneros, are accused of leaving two of their babies in cars. The first baby’s body found in 2017 on Vaness Drive in Toledo and was recently matched to the couple after a private company ran a DNA sample.

Her husband, Jacob, is expected in court on September 15, facing the same charges.

