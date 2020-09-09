Remote learning creates different barriers for Spanish-speaking students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s day two of remote learning for Northwest Ohio’s only bilingual pre-K through 6th grade School.

Toledo Public Schools Escuela Smart Academy has had to work hard to break down barriers for Spanish speaking families.

“Everything on computers comes pre-set in English. That’s a barrier. If we are working with somebody who recently immigrated, or within the last year or two, perhaps there is a technology need there that wouldn’t be present otherwise,” principal Jessica Molina said. “We just learned that we have to be able to sit down with our parents, open the chrome book up with them and show them exactly what to do as far as logging on and what to click on.”

During the pandemic the school also had to serve as a hub to make sure struggling families could access resources to survive.

“Our school suddenly closed down. We were in touch with family’s needs. We sent out surveys to see if our families needed help with rent , food, utilities and from the very beginning, we’ve tried keeping that connection,” Molina said. “Toledo has a large Latino immigrant population, a large immigrant population that is predominantly Spanish speaking. We pride ourselves on being the school our immigrant families can access.”

300 students are currently enrolled in Escuela Smart Academy. The school partnered with Sofia Quintero Arts and Cultural Center to provide meals and art kits while school wasn’t in session. The school also received school supply kits to give to students in addition to chrome books and wifi.

