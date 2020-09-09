Search for Braylen Noble stretches into Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The search for a missing 3-year-old in Toledo has stretched into another day as officials continued to look for Braylen Noble in and around Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Byrne Ave.
Noble was reported missing Friday afternoon. Toledo Police released the 911 call Tuesday; the call was placed around 30 minutes after he went missing.
On Wednesday morning, federal agents from the FBI were seen entering and exiting the building where Noble and his mother live. They are also searching the woods and are walking around other buildings.
Toledo Fire & Rescue are also on the scene, putting a drone in the air to aid in the search at one point.
Toledo Police are searching the woods and an area that was in question Tuesday night.
