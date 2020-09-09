Advertisement

Search for Braylen Noble stretches into Wednesday

The search for missing Braylen Noble has stretched into Wednesday.
The search for missing Braylen Noble has stretched into Wednesday.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The search for a missing 3-year-old in Toledo has stretched into another day as officials continued to look for Braylen Noble in and around Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Byrne Ave.

HAPPENING NOW: An update on the search for Braylen Noble.

Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Noble was reported missing Friday afternoon. Toledo Police released the 911 call Tuesday; the call was placed around 30 minutes after he went missing.

On Wednesday morning, federal agents from the FBI were seen entering and exiting the building where Noble and his mother live. They are also searching the woods and are walking around other buildings.

Toledo Fire & Rescue are also on the scene, putting a drone in the air to aid in the search at one point.

Toledo Police are searching the woods and an area that was in question Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple reasons possible for a more violent 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Shootings and murders on the increase in 2020 are not exclusive to Toledo. It’s happening across the country.

News

Looking at reasons for a violent 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD.

Crime

Suspects rob Findlay house of rifle, small safe with cash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspects were playing video games when one produced a handgun and fired a round at the ceiling.

News

DeWine: Big Ten football season not out of the question

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference elected to delay the start of its season, leading to weeks of speculation and rumors.

Latest News

News

Baby suffers severe brain damage, Toledo man charged in crime

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The baby has severe brain damage and bleeding in his eyes.

News

Cross country runners help a competitor in need on the course

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The athletes finished the race together after helping another runner to medical attention

News

A cyberattack temporarily shutdown internet and email capabilities at Toledo Public Schools Tuesday.

Updated: 15 hours ago
A cyberattack temporarily shutdown internet and email capabilities at Toledo Public Schools Tuesday.

News

Toledo aims to use 'violence interrupters’ to curb gun violence

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
City leaders announce new initiatives to fight gun violence.

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

News

Hackers shutdown first day of Toledo Public Schools’ online classes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
TPS online learning gets knocked offline at noon after the network is hacked.