Search for Braylen Noble stretches into Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The search for a missing 3-year-old in Toledo has stretched into another day as officials continued to look for Braylen Noble in and around Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Byrne Ave.

HAPPENING NOW: An update on the search for Braylen Noble. Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Noble was reported missing Friday afternoon. Toledo Police released the 911 call Tuesday; the call was placed around 30 minutes after he went missing.

On Wednesday morning, federal agents from the FBI were seen entering and exiting the building where Noble and his mother live. They are also searching the woods and are walking around other buildings.

Federal agents are once again at the Hunter’s Ridge apartment complex as the search for 3-year-old Braylen Noble continues. pic.twitter.com/CXC08GM7a3 — Christina Williams (@cwilliams13abc) September 9, 2020

Toledo Fire & Rescue are also on the scene, putting a drone in the air to aid in the search at one point.

Toledo Police are searching the woods and an area that was in question Tuesday night.

Sept. 9th at 11:07AM: Officers from Toledo Police, Agents from the FBI, Toledo Fire and Rescue, and K9 Officers from Springfield Township FD/Black Swamp Search and rescue continued the search area of Swan Creek. pic.twitter.com/HD9s4KyQXn — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) September 9, 2020

