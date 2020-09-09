September 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog has been the big story early today with some school delays and visibility around a half mile. The fog will be slow to leave, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but some limited sunshine is possible by evening. Clouds redevelop tonight, and once again some fog is possible overnight into tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today. Both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Saturday and Sunday will bring a chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next week is back into the low 70s for highs.

