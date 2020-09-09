Advertisement

Suspects rob Findlay house of rifle, small safe with cash

Findlay Police are searching for four armed robbery suspects.
Findlay Police are searching for four armed robbery suspects.(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are searching for four suspects who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Brookside Dr. just after 5 p.m.

According to the two residents of the home, four males were visiting and playing video games when one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired one round into the ceiling. The suspects then began to bind one of the resident’s hands.

A rifle and small safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from the home. Two suspects fled eastbound on Blanchard Ave. in a vehicle, and the other two fled on foot westbound on Blanchard. The suspects are described as African American males.

Findlay officers located a possible suspect vehicle along with who may or may not have been present during the incident. Some suspects have been generated, but not located.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.

