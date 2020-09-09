Advertisement

Toledo aims to use 'violence interrupters’ to curb gun violence

Violence advocates would foster peace in neighborhoods.
City leaders announce new initiatives to fight gun violence
City leaders announce new initiatives to fight gun violence(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI and Toledo police took aim at gun violence and people illegally possessing guns. The blitz was dubbed Operation Red Zone. The police chief says between Friday and Monday there were six weapon-related incidents screened by the ATF. He says two people were federally charged. Another two could face federal charges once police get DNA results. The other two people were allowed to carry guns.

On Tuesday the City of Toledo announced a new plan to curb gun violence. The mayor’s chief of staff said gun violence is a public health issue. The city’s working with various organizations to curb the problem with a program that includes three initiatives. The three initiatives include law enforcement, community and services. City leaders will use data from the police department to reduce crime in on high risk neighborhoods that are being affected by gun violence. The goal is to change community norms, identify high risk offenders, and hire violence interrupters to foster peace in neighborhoods. City leaders say the interrupters are not an extension of the police department

“These are individuals that are highly respected in the community, influencers and can deter violence. These are individuals who have relationships and can understand real violence and how they can deter retaliation for that violence. These individuals are not responsible for providing information back to the police department. They are not informants. I want to stress that because we have to keep these individuals safe,” said chief of staff Katy Crosby.

City leaders are also working with the health department and social service agencies.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A cyberattack temporarily shutdown internet and email capabilities at Toledo Public Schools Tuesday.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A cyberattack temporarily shutdown internet and email capabilities at Toledo Public Schools Tuesday.

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

News

Enjoying fall fun while staying safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
COVID-19 isn’t stopping us from celebrating the start of fall, but it is changing a few things about some of our favorite traditions.

News

Toledo woman concerned about overflowing mail collection box

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
A local woman found one that she says was overflowing with all kinds of important mail, and she wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Latest News

News

Overflowing mail collection box

Updated: 3 hours ago
She says she stuffed bills, cards and ballots back into the box

News

TPS family experiences altered return to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The first day of school is looking quite a bit different for thousands of Toledo Public School families, Including Audrey-Hickman Lewis’s.

News

Police search Swan Creek near Bryne Rd for missing Toledo toddler

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
According to the audio, the call was made approximately 30 minutes after friends and family began searching for the toddler.

News

Braylen Noble 9-1-1 Call

Updated: 7 hours ago
Audio recording of the 9-1-1 call reporting Braylen Noble missing.

News

September 8th Weather Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Regional

Toledo podcast spotlights abuse survivor’s journey

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A Toledo woman’s terrifying battle with domestic violence and verbal abuse is being heard across the country.