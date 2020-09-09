Toledo aims to use 'violence interrupters’ to curb gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI and Toledo police took aim at gun violence and people illegally possessing guns. The blitz was dubbed Operation Red Zone. The police chief says between Friday and Monday there were six weapon-related incidents screened by the ATF. He says two people were federally charged. Another two could face federal charges once police get DNA results. The other two people were allowed to carry guns.

On Tuesday the City of Toledo announced a new plan to curb gun violence. The mayor’s chief of staff said gun violence is a public health issue. The city’s working with various organizations to curb the problem with a program that includes three initiatives. The three initiatives include law enforcement, community and services. City leaders will use data from the police department to reduce crime in on high risk neighborhoods that are being affected by gun violence. The goal is to change community norms, identify high risk offenders, and hire violence interrupters to foster peace in neighborhoods. City leaders say the interrupters are not an extension of the police department

“These are individuals that are highly respected in the community, influencers and can deter violence. These are individuals who have relationships and can understand real violence and how they can deter retaliation for that violence. These individuals are not responsible for providing information back to the police department. They are not informants. I want to stress that because we have to keep these individuals safe,” said chief of staff Katy Crosby.

City leaders are also working with the health department and social service agencies.

