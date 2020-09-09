Toledo man charged after severely abusing 3-week-old baby

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing charges after he allegedly shook his 3-week-old baby on Tuesday, causing serious physical harm.

Nicholas Beckford, 22, faces charges of felonious assault and endangering children. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

According to documents, Beckford shook his baby, causing severe brain damage and bleeding in his eyes. The abuse was reported by Toledo Police and staff at Toledo Hospital.

