Toledo street corner left in the dark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stanley Paige is tired of being left in the dark, both literally and figuratively with electric company Toledo Edison.

Paige lives at the corner of Berdan Avenue and Seckinge Drive in Toledo.

In June a storm ripped out power lines in the area, resulting in the street light overlooking Paige’s home to break.

Stanley explains that he thought it would be a quick fix by Toledo Edison, but now into September, he is still waiting for help.

“Another three weeks goes by, and so at that point I call again, and another three weeks goes by, so I’m like it’s almost been three months now," said Paige.

For weeks Paige has reached out to Toldeo Edison for updates on the light’s fix, with no official answers on when the light would be restored successfully.

Without the light, Paige says his home has experienced damages from vandals.

Paige recounts paintballs being blasted against his home from the dark street corner, resulting in paint stains to his siding and a broken window.

“I need this light fixed because my house is being vandalized, people shooting paintballs at it, breaking my windows, and the corner is very dark, I mean really really dark," said Paige.

Paige believes without the presence of light cars are also blowing through stop signs, creating an unsafe environment.

“This is a nice neighborhood, we all know each other, we all get along, and so it is a safety security issue," said Paige.

13 ABC spoke with Toledo Edison spokesman Chris Eck Wednesday afternoon in a Zoom call about the delay in repair.

“In this case, we have a streetlight that needs a new feeder line installed, and it’s about 300 feet of wire. It requires some coordinated work by crews, some florescent crews are needed to make sure the trees are trimmed properly, and then a crew an come out and install the wire and fix the streetlight," said Eck.

Toledo Edison explains that larger than average amounts of storm damage around the area has kept crews preoccupied.

“It’s Toledo Edison, they’re a big company, they got lots of responsibilities but at least by I hope by now, I mean it’s a streetlight, that’s there job, and they haven’t done anything about it," said Stanley Paige.

In an email following our interview with Toledo Edison, the company confirmed repairs are currently underway at the corner of Berdan and Seckinger, and the light should be repaired by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.