Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19

Popular fall attraction will run on weekends through Halloween
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wheeler Farms corn maze has been a mainstay in Whitehouse for over a decade -- and in what is very likely the strangest year in many of our lives, it’s nice to have that sense of normalcy in the home stretch of 2020.

“This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes,” says director of operations Christy Geha. “Every year, we try to pick a theme that’s relevant to what’s going on in the world -- and we think recognizing our physicians, our medical staff, our teachers and delivery personnel was a good theme for this year’s corn maze.”

The 3 mazes, totaling over 6 miles of paths through the field, are planned months in advance. Images of a doctor, teacher and delivery worker were already cut into the cornfield earlier this summer and maintained through the season. The popular attraction had a shortened season last year due to the wet spring stunting corn growth -- but now, it’s as high as an elephant’s eye heading into fall.

“With COVID-19 being so prevalent in our area,” says Geha, “we thought it’d be fun for families to have the option to come out to the corn maze, to be outside and have a space to play in safely.”

“Safely” is the key there, as Wheeler Farms has had to make adjustments to their usual operations. The admissions lines will be spaced out with cones, and even the paths through the field are extra wide this year.

As Geha explains it: “When you come with your family, we would probably put you in Maze 1, the second family in Maze 2 and the 3rd/4th in different mazes -- so we’re trying to space people and parties out appropriately.”

For their part, the Wheeler family is more than eager to rise to the new challenges presented by keeping a seasonal tradition alive: “Our kids just love coming out here and running around with friends and family, going through the mazes -- you do sort of forget about what’s going on in the world. It’s just a nice little piece of paradise out here.”

The finished product will be unveiled to the public on Saturday, September 19th, running on weekends through Halloween night. For more information, visit WheelerFarms.com.

