A fleet of TPS buses is helping feed children in need

The meal delivery program started this week, and it’s open to any Toledo child
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of kids need more than help with their homework, they also need help getting food on the table. The pandemic of course made it challenging for school districts to do that.

Toledo Public Schools started out by providing food at various schools, but the district has now created a new program that brings food right into the neighborhoods. The meal delivery service started up this week. The district wants to make sure everyone knows about the free service.

The need for help certainly didn’t end when students stopped in-person classes. District leaders knew they had to think outside the box to deliver that help. Instead of picking up and dropping off students, a fleet of buses now hits the streets Monday-Friday to deliver food boxes. Each box is filled with a week’s worth of healthy and balanced breakfast and lunch food, as well as snacks.

The special meal delivery program is open to all Toledo children. Bonita Jemison says the program is one more reason she is proud to work for TPS.

“It is very important we help feed our children. There are a lot of kids who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Others are getting fed at home, but not necessarily the right things. These are all balanced meals available to any Toledo child. They do not have to be a TPS student. If we see kids walking down the street, or they come up to one of our buses, we are going to feed them,” said Jemison.

The buses are in a different area every day. Each bus makes several stops in the selected area. Monday they deliver in the Bowsher area. Tuesdays it’s the Rogers area. Wednesdays are Waite Thursdays, Scott and Woodward. Friday locations are in the Start area.

Remember there are multiple buses delivering to multiple locations those areas You can go to the one closest to you.

Log on to tps.org for all the details.

