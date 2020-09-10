Autopsy on Braylen Noble finds no conclusive cause of death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The preliminary autopsy report on the body of 3-year-old Braylen Noble has found no conclusive cause of death for the child.

According to a statement from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, there was “no gross evidence of trauma” and no “anatomic cause of death.” The coroner’s office was not able to rule out drowning as the cause of death and says more studies will be required before they can come to a conclusion.

Noble’s body was discovered by investigators in the pool of the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments off of Byrne Rd. on Wednesday following a six-day search that began the preceding Friday when he was reported missing by his family. Search crews from the Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, the FBI, and a large group of volunteers spent Labor Day weekend combing through the apartment complex, the woods nearby, and parts of Swan Creek but found no sign of the child.

Police had previously searched the pool at the apartment complex on Friday but did not find the boy. A secondary search on Wednesday yielded different results.

Braylen’s death is currently being investigated by the Toledo Police Department, but so far it has not been deemed criminal and no suspects have been named.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.